New Orleans D-Day veterans describe the invasion in their own words

Three New Orleans WWII veterans share their stories with legendary reporter Bill Elder in this special report from the WWL-TV Archives.

NEW ORLEANS — In the Spring of 1944, the United States had been part of the war effort for nearly two-and-a-half years and the tide was turning against the Axis Powers.

American forces had overcome the attack on Pearl Harbor and were pressing against Japanese forces in the Pacific.

Italy had surrendered six months before and Germany had suffered its worst defeat in Russia, but Hitler still controlled western Europe.

It was part of the destiny to three New Orleanians to be in the push to drive him out.

Legendary reporter Bill Elder shares their stories in this special report from the WWL-TV archives.

