NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro announced that 42% of all non-attorney staff at his office would be laid off because of budget shortfalls made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DA announced Friday.

Employees were told Thursday about the furloughs. 56 of the 133 non-attorney employees were laid off through Aug. 2. The employees are paid by a budget from the City of New Orleans.

"We had no alternative but to take this drastic action in response to an estimated $700,000 shortfall to our budget," Cannizzaro said. "All of those affected are hard-working public servants dedicated to our mission of bringing justice to crime victims, holding criminals accountable and improving public safety in our city. Our thoughts are with them and we certainly hope to have them back later this year, helping our citizens and providing for their families."

The lack of funds needed was caused by a lack of money gained from court fines, fees, bail allocations, bond forfeiture, and property seizures that have dried up, a release from the DA's office said.

The release said the City Council was warned that revenue streams could come short of budgetary needs in a November budget hearing.

