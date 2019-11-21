NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday was a big day for several local musicians because they got big recognition from the music world.

At least five New Orleans based bands, musicians and performers are now Grammy nominees. The Grammy's are nominating Tank and the Bangas for best new artist. That may seem strange to many of us in New Orleans because they've been performing here for some time.

"They're a new artist for everybody else. They put out their first national record this year, this spring through the Verve label, so a lot of folks have gotten to know them over the last couple of years," said Keith Spera.

Spera covers music and culture for The Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate. He says the success of Tank and the Bangas is rooted in their work in New Orleans, and now it's blooming.

"They were on the NPR Tiny Desk concert series. They won that contest in 2017. Last year, Rolling Stone named them one of the 10 bands to watch for the upcoming year. They had a nice profile in Vanity Fair, so they've been building this national profile steadily over the last year or two,” Spera said.

PJ Morton is up for three Grammys including best R&B song and R&B album. In a recent segment for the Eyewitness Morning News, Morton shared what went into the making of the album “Paul”, while also trying to make gumbo in the kitchen.

"So, I went with Paul because, for me, the journey with making this music stuff right now and what I've become clear on is trying to get to the purest form of who I am," Morton said.

Rebirth Brass Band is up for a Grammy for best regional roots music album. The Branford Marsalis Quartet is getting a Grammy nod for best jazz instrumental album. Spera says this nomination is a salute to the Marsalis family but also to the city itself.

"New Orleans is not just a repertoire town it's not just a town about old jazz, it's about contemporary jazz as well," Spera said.

Another local tie to the Grammy's is Ellen DeGeneres being nominated for best comedy album.

New Orleans may have a reputation for putting a premium on everything local, but when it comes to the Grammys, I think this is an outside opinion most would listen to.