New Orleans East shooting victim dies at scene, police say

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers were sent to New Orleans East Sunday morning after reports of gunfire in the area.
When officers arrived at Forum Boulevard and Duane Road, a quarter of a mile away from Morrison and Paris Roads, the found a person wounded by gunfire.
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the call around 11:30 a.m.
The victim died at the scene.
"No further information is available at this time," NOPD spokesperson Paris Holmes said.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.