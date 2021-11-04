New Orleans East shooting victim dies at scene, police say

x
NEW ORLEANS — Police officers were sent to New Orleans East Sunday morning after reports of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived at Forum Boulevard and Duane Road, a quarter of a mile away from Morrison and Paris Roads, the found a person wounded by gunfire.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the call around 11:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene.

"No further information is available at this time," NOPD spokesperson Paris Holmes said. 

