New Orleans firefighters respond to fatal 2-alarm fire in St. Claude

Near Desire and Urquhart streets, the fire has killed at least one person, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Fire Department said.

NEW ORLEANS — At least one person has been killed by a 2-alarm fire Thursday night in the St. Claude area, a spokesperson with the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Chief C. Mickal, with NOFD's Photo Unit, reported the fire in a tweet Thursday night.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

07/16/2020. 2- Alarm Fatal Fire. Desire and Urquhart St. Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/aGEgMBZvTU — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) July 17, 2020

