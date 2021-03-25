New Orleans man arrested for Kenner car burglaries also wanted for crimes in St. Tammany, Livingston & Orleans parishes

The arrest came after Randolph was allegedly involved in a domestic incident on Monday. The charges he was booked on into Orleans Parish Prison were mostly domestic.

NEW ORLEANS — Hours after a Thursday morning arrest of a New Orleans man wanted for a series of Kenner car burglaries, police issued a statement saying the man was also wanted for charges including, home invasion, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, extortion, burglary, and several domestic charges.

Keyon Randolph, 22, was arrested by members of NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad around 6 a.m. Thursday after officers searched a New Orleans East home.

Officers searching the home found Randolph and arrested him without any issues. Police found him with a gun reported stolen in Orleans Parish.

NOPD's statement said officers had a warrant to search a home in the 4600 block of Warren Drive, not far from Read Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.

Randolph was wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with an investigation of what police called "a spree of vehicle burglaries" on the Northshore.

"Further investigation revealed that Randolph had active arrest warrants from the Kenner Police Department regarding multiple vehicle burglaries there, as well as active warrants in both Livingston and Orleans parishes," the statement said.

The arrest came after Randolph was allegedly involved in a domestic incident on Monday. The charges he was booked on into Orleans Parish Prison were mostly domestic:

one count each of domestic abuse aggravated assault domestic abuse battery home invasion aggravated burglary domestic abuse battery simple assault domestic abuse – child endangerment aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon extortion and battery of a dating partner.

two counts of criminal damage (domestic).

Police asked anyone with information and willing to speak to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504.658.6070. People also have the option of calling Kenner Police at 504.712.2222, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office online at here, or St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985.898.2238 or submit a tip online here.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can also call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.