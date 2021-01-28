New Orleans Marine risks his own life to save another's, receives special award

The award that Antoine received is sometimes called the highest non-combat award for heroism, but there are conditions to the award that make it more selective

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man was recognized for risking his own life to save another’s more than 7,800 miles away from home in Japan.

Out of respect for those involved, Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Antoine wouldn’t agree to an interview to talk about what happened in the early morning hours of June 16, 2018, when he was awoken by a commotion in the barracks.

But his actions that day were recognized in an award ceremony on Jan. 13, 2021, at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, and military awards have military orders. Here’s what those orders said.

‘With little regard for his own safety’

The award that Antoine received from the commanding general of the 3d Marine Division is sometimes called the highest non-combat award for heroism, but there are conditions to the award that make it more selective.

The Navy and Marine Corps Awards Manual says that the award Antoine received — the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — can only be awarded to people who put themselves on the line to help others.

“Although the medal is often awarded for heroism involving lifesaving, it is not a lifesaving medal,” the Navy’s official manual says. “It is required that the action be performed at the risk of one’s own life.”

Commotion in Barracks 4433

The noise led Antoine outside where he looked up to see a Marine threatening to jump from an air duct attached to the building at the fourth floor.

“Sgt. Antoine quickly assessed the situation and determined that the Marine's intoxicated state, combined with the air duct being slick with rain, increased the likelihood that the Marine would fall and sustain life-threatening injuries,” the award orders said.

The New Orleans man saw a Marine in need and sprinted up four flights of stairs to help, and when he got there, he helped Marines pry open a locked bathroom door to get to the Marine on the air duct in the rain four floors from the ground.

‘His actions were bold & decisive’

With two other Marines holding his legs at his instruction, Antoine climbed out the window to get the man who was threatening to jump.

“With over half of his body outside the window, Sgt. Antoine hung upside-down 45 feet above the ground for over 10 minutes,” the orders said. “Despite the risk of severe injury to himself, Sgt. Antoine demonstrated poise and resolve as he kept the Marine calm and communicated with the rescue team below, providing the fire department time to raise their bucket and recover the Marine.”

Not unlike Antoine, Maj. Gen. James W. Bierman, the general who presented the award wasn’t available for an interview, but he said it was an honor to be a part of the ceremony to recognize the New Orleans Marine.

“Sgt. Antoine is absolutely deserving of this very special recognition,” the general said. “When faced with a dangerous and unfolding situation, he conducted himself in the best traditions of the Marine Corps. His actions were bold and decisive; he didn’t hesitate to risk his own life to save a fellow Marine.”

