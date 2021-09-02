New Orleans, meet Marines of USS New Orleans

Here are four of the many Marines assigned to the USS New Orleans: an Alaskan, a Guamanian, an Arkansan, and an Ohioan — all American.

NEW ORLEANS — When you visit the USS New Orleans' Facebook page, it's hard to miss the account tag and link — it's @BigEasy18.

Costing American taxpayers between $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion, the USS New Orleans is what the Navy calls a San Antonio Class landing platform dock warship that can carry up to 800 Marines.

In January, four of USS New Orleans' Marines were stopped during their workday to tell the world more about what they do.

Here they are, and here's what they had to say.



An Arkansan, Cpl. Ronnie Kincaid III serves as a machine gunner with Weapons Company. The Arkansas native shared what he does on a daily basis.

"During my time with the MEU, I have taught more than 32 Marines about weapons systems that are with the Combined Anti-Armor Team, making the MEU a stronger fighting force,” Kincaid said.

Alaska native, Cpl. Jack Brayton is a vehicle commander with Red Platoon.

“My job (to be in) the last vehicle in my platoon, as the platoon Joint Fires Observer, is the coordinate surface-to-surface fires and air-to-surface fires for my platoon and the company. I’m in charge of getting aircraft on station and getting bombs on target for my platoon and the assets attached,” Brayton said.

A Guam native, Lance Cpl. Mikyle Mesa serves as a missileman with Weapons Company.

“I am a gunner for the second vehicle in my convoy. I take control of anything on the right side of the vehicle that could be a threat. It’s my job to protect my brothers.” Mesa said.

Cpl. Tucker Sparks is from Ohio, and he's vehicle commander with Apache Company.

“I am a vehicle commander for light armored reconnaissance. We go before the other units and do reconnaissance and report to higher what we find. Then, the Marines who follow us move forward and eliminate the threat."

