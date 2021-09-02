x
New Orleans, meet Marines of USS New Orleans

Here are four of the many Marines assigned to the USS New Orleans: an Alaskan, a Guamanian, an Arkansan, and an Ohioan — all American.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — When you visit the USS New Orleans' Facebook page, it's hard to miss the account tag and link — it's @BigEasy18.

Costing American taxpayers between $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion, the USS New Orleans is what the Navy calls a San Antonio Class landing platform dock warship that can carry up to 800 Marines.

In January, four of USS New Orleans' Marines were stopped during their workday to tell the world more about what they do.

Here they are, and here's what they had to say.

An Arkansan, Cpl. Ronnie Kincaid III serves as a machine gunner with Weapons Company. The Arkansas native shared what he does on a daily basis.

"During my time with the MEU, I have taught more than 32 Marines about weapons systems that are with the Combined Anti-Armor Team, making the MEU a stronger fighting force,” Kincaid said.

Credit: 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ronnie Kincaid III, a machine gunner with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Cove, Arkansas native, poses for a portrait aboard USS New Orleans, Jan. 23, 2021. “During my time with the MEU, I have taught more than 32 Marines about weapons systems that are with the Combined Anti-Armor Team, making the MEU a stronger fighting force.” The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

Alaska native, Cpl. Jack Brayton is a vehicle commander with Red Platoon.

“My job (to be in) the last vehicle in my platoon, as the platoon Joint Fires Observer, is the coordinate surface-to-surface fires and air-to-surface fires for my platoon and the company. I’m in charge of getting aircraft on station and getting bombs on target for my platoon and the assets attached,” Brayton said.

Credit: 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
U.S. Marine Cpl. Jack Brayton, a vehicle commander with Red Platoon, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Anchorage, Alaska native, poses for a portrait aboard the USS New Orleans, Jan. 25, 2021. “My job as the last vehicle in in my platoon, as the platoon Joint Fires Observer, is the coordinate surface-to-surface fires and air-to-surface fires for my platoon and the company. I’m in charge of getting aircrafts on station and getting bombs on target for my platoon and the assets attached.” The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

A Guam native,  Lance Cpl. Mikyle Mesa serves as a missileman with Weapons Company. 

“I am a gunner for the second vehicle in my convoy. I take control of anything on the right side of the vehicle that could be a threat. It’s my job to protect my brothers.” Mesa said.

Credit: 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Mikyle Mesa, a missileman with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Dededo, Guam native, poses for a portrait on board USS New Orleans, Jan. 23, 2021. “I am a gunner for the second vehicle in my convoy. I take control of anything on the right side of the vehicle that could be a threat. It’s my job to protect my brothers.” The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

Cpl. Tucker Sparks is from Ohio, and he's vehicle commander with Apache Company.

“I am a vehicle commander for light armored reconnaissance. We go before the other units and do reconnaissance and report to higher what we find. Then, the Marines who follow us move forward and eliminate the threat."

