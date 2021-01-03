New Orleans native 'redefines' his community by redeveloping Marigny area, opening book store

Johnson said he has the power to help redefine his community. "I grew up in this community. I grew up right down the street. It didn't look anything like this."

NEW ORLEANS — A new bookstore sits near the corner of Elysian Fields and Saint Claude.

The owner is obviously passionate about books but he's also passionate about community — his community.

"I grew up in this community. I grew up right down the street. It didn't look anything like this. I'm talking about levels of impoverishment that doesn't exist on normal levels," said DJ Johnson.

Johnson said he has the power to help redefine his community.

He recently opened Baldwin & Co, the bookstore is also a coffee shop with a podcast studio.

"I need you to feel knowledge when you walk in," said Johnson.

The space is just one part of a larger development. The bookstore building used to be a daiquiri shop. Upstairs, Johnson has a luxury Airbnb.

He said he actually bought a cluster of buildings on the block. He said he owns the former Gene's Po-Boys and Ily's Bistro buildings too.

Last year, Johnson said he decided to invest his life savings into some passion projects.

Right around the corner from Baldwin and Co., he opened NOLA Art Bar, an art gallery and craft cocktail bar, and was sure he could make money with a bar — Hello, it's New Orleans! — But that was February of 2020.

Six weeks after opening, the pandemic changed everything

'When I said I wanted to go in the corner and cry, I literally wanted to go in the corner and cry," says Johnson.

Johnson said his life savings were gone. He sat in NOLA Art Bar every day serving to-go food and drinks.

"Some days, I made $7. Some days, I made $35 dollars."

Johnson said he didn't give up. He worked even harder, putting every dime he made into Baldwin and Co.

"My work ethic comes from my momma. My mom worked three jobs to send us to private school when no one else — literally no one else — thought she should send us to private school."

Johnson said he's passionate about a lot of things, but nothing beats his passion for his 'momma.'

For 20 years, Johnson had a great career working as an information technology professional in Atlanta, he said.

But in 2019, his mother Marion Anna Stewart got sick, and doctors told him she wouldn't live much longer.

So, he quit his job and moved back home to New Orleans to take care of her, he said.

"When they sent her home from the hospital, she couldn't walk. She couldn't feed herself. She couldn't bathe herself, and I said 'You're going to live, and you're going to thrive.'"

As Johnson nursed his mom back to health, he said he put the rest of his energy into helping his new projects thrive.

It all paid off, Baldwin and Co. is now up and running and filled with customers.

Here's the best part….his 'momma' has had a complete transformation

"She is phenomenal," he said.

She changed her diet and lifestyle and is, in fact, thriving, Johnson said. She makes the baked goods for Baldwin & Co.

DJ Johnson said he invites the community to grab a blueberry muffin, a book, and be inspired as his development plans unfold.

"I want to show the youth in the community, whether you are in New Orleans or any other place, what you can do when you choose education over entertainment...what you can do when you become obsessed with learning. There are no limits to what you can do."

That's why Baldwin and Co. exists — as proof that knowledge truly is power.