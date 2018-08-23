NEW ORLEANS - Hawaii is bracing for Hurricane Lane. Some schools there have closed for the rest of the week and people are racing to get essentials. The National Weather Service says Lane is forecast to move dangerously close to the Hawaiian Islands. WWL-TV spoke with a few who are originally from the New Orleans area.

"See the boats?" asked Trey Smith. "Those are the snorkel tours they're still doing."

On a Maui beach with sunny skies, New Orleans native Trey Smith spoke via Skype about the calm before the storm.

"So this morning I was woken up by a warning issued on my phone and they were saying to definitely prepare, be ready," he said. "Grocery stores have been bombarded just like in New Orleans. People are buying big packages of bottled water, all the food they can get their hands on, generators and so forth."

He says people don't seem too concerned, but are staying vigilant just in case.

"Maui has the luxury of being a sheltered island, we're surrounded by other islands," he said. "The Big Island will probably stop some of the power of the hurricane and before it reaches us so we'll get a lot of wind, a lot of rain. Grocery stores are busier than normal but that's as much as I've seen because you don't see the traffic on the roads here like you would in Florida or Louisiana."

Hurricanes haven't been on Smith's radar since Katrina. With Hurricane Lane threatening the island, memories though have flooded back.

"The big difference here, compared to New Orleans is we don't have anywhere to evacuate too other than maybe being on high ground," he explained. "There are no other states or places to go anywhere else."

"We will see impacts to the state beginning late Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning," said Governor David Ige.

With catastrophic winds and downpours expected, people on every island are bracing. Chalmette native, Jacob Stechmann, currently lives on Oahu and told Eyewitness News over the phone what their concern is.

"I don't think they understand how big and nasty these things can get," he said. "The amount of rain this thing could dump is going to be a big problem for the people who livein those valley's. So flash flooding and storm surge are the big concerns."

Hurricane Lane was a Category 5 Tuesday but downgraded to a Category 4 Wednesday. Stechmann says you can't help but think about Katrina.

"I'm prepared," he said. "It is a little nerve-wracking. There's nothing I can control with it, it's not like I can just get up and go. Everybody's bracing for some kind of impact."

If Lane makes landfall on the Hawaiian Islands, it'll be the first hurricane to do so in 26 years.

"There are flood watches in effect for all of the islands," said Chief Meteorologist Carl Arredondo. "They're going to experience Tropical Storm and Hurricane force winds. How strong? Just depends on how close the center gets to these islands. Right now the storm surge is looking like 5 feet above ground level, but some of these waves and surge out there is up to 25 feet."

So as people watch what Hurricane Lane does, those in danger are hunkering down. Hopeful it'll go by without impact.

"Here, it's just I'm going to have to ride it out," said Stechmann.

"I have no idea what the resources here are on Maui, you know for emergency services," said Smith. "So that is kind of scary when we think about the infrastructure and how they'll be able to handle an actual disaster if it happens. As far as what I plan on doing, all I can do is hunker down and hope for the best."

Jade Cunningham can be reached at jcunningham@wwltv.com

Oahu is the most populated Hawaiian Island, but has never been hit by a hurricane.

© 2018 WWL