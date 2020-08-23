New Orleans officials urge residents to prep for impacts of Tropical Storms Marco & Laura

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is telling residents that Tropical Storm Marco will likely impact the city Monday, expecting heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong winds, a release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office said Saturday.
After Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is also forecast to significantly impact the area Wednesday and Thursday with potential major coastal flooding, damaging winds, and heavy rain, the release said.
As a result, city officials urge people in the New Orleans area to prepare to shelter in place and gather enough supplies to last them a week.
People living outside of the levee protection system — in areas like Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou — are encouraged to evacuate by 6 p.m. Sunday because of an anticipated 3-6 feet in coastal flooding.
A hurricane watch has been issued for Orleans Parish, and for areas outside of the levee protection system, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued as well, the release said.
Tropical-storm-force winds from Marco are most likely to begin Monday morning in the area, officials said, urging people in the area to be ready.
"Residents are encouraged to be ready to shelter in place during damaging winds and to prepare for potential power outages by gathering non-perishable food items, charging electronic devices, and signing up for the Special Needs Registry if power-dependent for medical devices," a statement from the mayor's office said.
City Hall also encouraged people to move vehicles to higher ground, removing restrictions to parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks until further notice.
Officials also asked people to call 311 to report clogged catch basins.
Here is a list of things City Hall said residents will need to shelter in place:
- Non-perishable food for 5 days
- 5 gallons of water per person
- Manual can opener
- Flashlight & extra batteries
- Matches or lighter
- First Aid Kit
- Week’s supply of prescription medications
- Radio (battery operated or hand crank)
- Books & games
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants in your home kit to prevent the spread during recovery activities.
Here is a list of ways City Hall said residents can help their community prepare:
- Remove debris from gutters and downspouts.
- Clear debris from catch basins. Report clogged catch basins to 311.
- Prune trees and shrubs.
- Bring outdoor furniture and decorations inside.
- Secure or bring garbage bins inside.
- Move possessions to your highest floor.
- Photograph your property for insurance purposes.
- Stay connected
- Text LAURA to 888777 for updates from the City of New Orleans.
- Visit ready.nola.gov for ongoing updates.
- Follow @nolaready on social media.
