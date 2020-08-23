New Orleans officials urge residents to prep for impacts of Tropical Storms Marco & Laura

"Residents are encouraged to be ready to shelter in place during damaging winds and to prepare for potential power outages by gathering non-perishable food items..."

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is telling residents that Tropical Storm Marco will likely impact the city Monday, expecting heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong winds, a release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office said Saturday.

After Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is also forecast to significantly impact the area Wednesday and Thursday with potential major coastal flooding, damaging winds, and heavy rain, the release said.

As a result, city officials urge people in the New Orleans area to prepare to shelter in place and gather enough supplies to last them a week.

People living outside of the levee protection system — in areas like Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou — are encouraged to evacuate by 6 p.m. Sunday because of an anticipated 3-6 feet in coastal flooding.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Orleans Parish, and for areas outside of the levee protection system, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued as well, the release said.

City of New Orleans calling for voluntary evacuation of areas outside the levee protection like Venitian Isles and Lake Catherine. Parking restrictions being suspended in the city. @WWLTV — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 23, 2020

Tropical-storm-force winds from Marco are most likely to begin Monday morning in the area, officials said, urging people in the area to be ready.

Arnold says with Marco and Laura now predicted be category one hurricanes, areas inside levee protection should be okay. — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 23, 2020

"Residents are encouraged to be ready to shelter in place during damaging winds and to prepare for potential power outages by gathering non-perishable food items, charging electronic devices, and signing up for the Special Needs Registry if power-dependent for medical devices," a statement from the mayor's office said.

City Hall also encouraged people to move vehicles to higher ground, removing restrictions to parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks until further notice.

Officials also asked people to call 311 to report clogged catch basins.

Ahead of TS Marco and Laura, parking restrictions will be lifted Sunday at 6 pm. 98 out of 99 pumps operational. Colin Arnold suggest voluntary evacuations outside of the levee protection areas. — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) August 23, 2020

Here is a list of things City Hall said residents will need to shelter in place:

Non-perishable food for 5 days

5 gallons of water per person

Manual can opener

Flashlight & extra batteries

Matches or lighter

First Aid Kit

Week’s supply of prescription medications

Radio (battery operated or hand crank)

Books & games

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also include face coverings, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants in your home kit to prevent the spread during recovery activities.

SE LA evacuations, as of Sat 7pm



Voluntary:

Lake Catherine, Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou, Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria



Mandatory:

LaFourche Parish, south of Leon Theriot flood gate

Eastbank of Plaquemines

Westbank - Phillips 66 refinery to Venice — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) August 23, 2020

Here is a list of ways City Hall said residents can help their community prepare:

Remove debris from gutters and downspouts.

Clear debris from catch basins. Report clogged catch basins to 311.

Prune trees and shrubs.

Bring outdoor furniture and decorations inside.

Secure or bring garbage bins inside.

Move possessions to your highest floor.

Photograph your property for insurance purposes.

Stay connected Text LAURA to 888777 for updates from the City of New Orleans. Visit ready.nola.gov for ongoing updates. Follow @nolaready on social media.



► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.