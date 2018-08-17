NEW ORLEANS -- It’s not hard to think of an Aretha Franklin song. What may be harder, is picking your favorite.

The 1967 hit “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” is one of Givonna Joseph’s favorites.

“Even though it’s about a relationship, there’s parts in it where she refutes James Brown’s ‘It’s a man’s World,’ I love that, I love that,” Joseph said.

As a little girl growing up in New Orleans, Joseph remembers the first time she heard Franklin’s undeniable voice on a record player.

“Her voice was the kind that 2, 3 notes in you had chills everywhere,” she said. “I mean, there was an indication of greatness.”

Like Aretha Franklin, Joseph got her start in music singing in church. In the decades that followed, Joseph became on accomplished opera singer. It’s why she’s a familiar face at the Marigny Opera House, eventually co-founding Opera-Creole, a non-profit dedicated to researching and performing lost works from composers of African descent.

With colleagues like pianist Ronald Joseph, they’re injecting diversity into the performing arts. And whether it’s opera or R&B, Joseph says Franklin could sing it all.

