New Orleans parking enforcement returns Sunday; here's what you need to know

Beginning Sunday, drivers will have to keep an eye out for parking restrictions. Meters will be checked, tickets will be issued, and cars will be booted.

NEW ORLEANS — If you've been parking your car on the streets of New Orleans recently, then you may have noticed leniency in enforcement, but that's going out the proverbial window Sunday morning.

New Orleans' Department of Public Works Parking and Towing Divisions will resume standard parking enforcement and towing operations citywide beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, an official release from City Hall said Friday.

City parking enforcement resources have been used elsewhere in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, the release said.

For folks who need to get parking rules enforced, City Hall's release said they can call 504.658.8100 - 24 hours a day, and a crew will be on its way.

If your car is parked on the neutral ground or the sidewalk, then you should remove it before restrictions go back in place.

The city's release said neutral grounds are a part of the New Orleans landscape, traffic control device, and acts as a green space. Sidewalks should also be cleared for pedestrians and people with wheelchairs or strollers.

Officials want residents to brush up on the city's Parking 101 guide to safe parking that won't lead to citations. We've included it here.

NEW ORLEANS' PARKING 101 GUIDE

The Department of Public Works/Parking Division issues citations when parking regulations, outlined in the City of New Orleans Municipal Code, are violated. Avoid parking citations by referencing the list of frequently violated parking regulations below.

Common Parking Violations:

Obstructing fire lanes (citation fee - $40)

Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant on either side (citation fee - $40)

Parking within 20 feet of intersections, crosswalks or stop signs (citation fee - $40) (towable)

Parking in bus or taxi cab zones (citation fee - $40)

Parking at an expired meter (citation fee $30)

Parking against the flow of traffic or on an angle (citation fee - $40)

Parking in freight or loading zones (citation fee - $40)

Parking for more than 10 minutes in passenger zones (citation fee - $40)

Parking at meters covered with yellow bags for special events or at broken meters

Parking within 3 feet of a driveway on either side, only upon a driveway owner’s request (citation fee - $40)

Parking on a sidewalk, as defined in Section 146-531 of the City Code, even if it is adjacent to your own property (citation fee - $40)

Parking within 50 feet of a railroad crossing

Parking trailers, campers or 18-wheelers on residential streets (citation fee $500)

Parking adjacent to a neutral ground (towable)

Parking vehicles larger than 22 feet in length overnight in the Central Business District

Parking within 18 inches of a marked or unmarked curb line

Having 1 unpaid outstanding parking violation &/or traffic camera violation. Vehicles are eligible for booting

Parking on a parade route 2 hours before the parade start time. Vehicles are eligible to be ticketed & towed by the DPW

Parking in Residential Parking Permit Zones without a permit for more than 2 hours (citation $75)

Parking on the neutral ground, playground or pedestrian mall (citation fee - $75)

Parking in the public right of way without a valid license plate

Parking in the public right of way for the purpose of displaying the vehicle is for sale

Unlawfully parking in a handicapped zone without proper permit (citation fee - $500). Guidance on how to obtain a mobility impaired hangtag is available here.

Towing fee (starts at $161.25, additional fees may apply)