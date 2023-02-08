Search ongoing: Cantrell has yet to schedule interviews for police chief finalists

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke at length about the city’s ongoing police chief search, which is being conducted by the IACP.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke at length about the city’s ongoing police chief search, which is being conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Despite whittling the field to just three finalists, Cantrell has yet to schedule any interviews.

Those interviews are expected be held in the next few weeks.

Cantrell was questioned about internal and external stakeholders questioning the experience of interim chief Michelle Woodfork, who is one of the three finalists being considered for the position.

“I respect their involvement in the process,” stated Cantrell. “I respect what they have submitted to IACP. I’ll take all things into consideration. I am open, and I am going to be fair in my process.”

Woodfork has served as interim chief for the past eight months since Shaun Ferguson resigned in December. She will join fellow finalists Anne Kirkpatrick and projected front-runner Thedrick Andres, Sr.

As reported by WWL's Mike Perlstein following the mayor's presser, a fourth finalist from Albuquerque, N.M., David Franklin, has taken his name out of consideration. Mayor Cantrell said she will be reaching out to Franklin to understand his withdrawal.