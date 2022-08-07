New Orleans police say they will not arrest abortion doctors

NOPD will not make arrests or enforce the abortion ban in New Orleans, despite the states trigger law going into effect, according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — Today the temporary restraining order allowing abortions in Louisiana ended, but New Orleans police will not arrest people who have the procedure.

NOPD will not make arrests or enforce the abortion ban in New Orleans, despite the states trigger law going into effect, according to police. Attorney General Jeff Landry said that any doctor or clinic performing abortion after this ruling are doing so at their own risk.

Police said arrests will only be made in instances of malpractice or violations of criminal law, unrelated to state abortion laws.