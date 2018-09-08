NEW ORLEANS - Doesn't matter the neighborhood. Whether it's Mid-City, Treme, Lakeview or the Bywater, the cost of living is high.

"New Orleans is a great place to live, but it's extremely expensive to live here," New Orleans resident Tony Ford said.

"I am a new homeowner and it's much more expensive here," New Orleans resident Jacqueline Pass said.

Pass just moved back to New Orleans after living in Jacksonville, Florida for 25 years.

After renting for a while, she finally found her dream home. But, she also says her bills are piling up.

"My car insurance went up over $100 a month The homeowners insurance went up," Pass said.

Tony Ford moved here from the Northshore. Right now, he's in the process of finding a permanent place, but says even that's proving to be a challenge.

"I'm looking for a home but the debt ratio it's like the debt/ratio is so high in New Orleans, like you have to work like three or four jobs just to qualify to be a homeowner," Ford said.

According to a new study by Property Shark and Rent Cafe, New Orleans is one of the top six cities in the country where homeowners have a tough time saving money.

"It probably is true!! Yeah!! It's expensive!! It's different," Pass said.

"It's very hard. Leaves a hole in your pocket," Ford said.

The study says after paying for housing and living expenses, people in New Orleans are left, on average, $67 in the red. New Orelans comes in 6th, after Memphis, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit and Miami.

Renters are also feeling the pinch. The study finds they're more than $1,000 in debt. Karen Jackson moved to New Orleans from New York in 2012.

"My rent is probably almost twice what it was about six years ago," Jackson said.

For years, residents have complained about the lack of affordable housing and the high costs of living. Despite the headache, Pass says she can't wait to move into her new home next month.

"I'm really happy to be back in New Orleans, even though it's more expensive. There's some things that are better than money," Pass said.

