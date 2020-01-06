New Orleans protestors remain peaceful, some pray in response to George Floyd

"It makes me feel good to see our city protesting, doing it the right way," Green said.

NEW ORLEANS — Locals in New Orleans on Sunday remained peaceful in getting out their message against police brutality in the death of George Floyd.

In Jackson Square on Sunday afternoon, several New Orleans pastors led members of their congregations and others in worship after coming together in prayer as they kneeled for half an hour.

"We want to show unity and fall on our knees at 3 o'clock, and pray and call out to God for half an hour, asking him for his spirit of unity, spirit of love, the opposite of the spirit that's infecting the rest of our nation," said Pastor Dean Sunseri with Voice of the Kingdom.

The pastors of many denominations and races joined in response to the death of George Floyd and the violence in Minneapolis and the rest of the country.

"I'm asking my white brothers, I'm asking my Caucasian brother, I'm asking my Mexican brother, let's come out in the battle of love and start reaching out in our community and showing our community leadership," said Pastor George Green with House of Healing Outreach Ministry.

They said it's about showing love over hate while taking a stand against prejudice, violence, and abuse of power.

"This is what needs to be seen. This is what needs to be seen — not hate — a positive demonstration of the body coming together in one accord," said Pastor Ander Pellerano with One Accord Ministries.

Protesters in New Orleans this weekend have remained peaceful with no reported arrests or violence in association with the demonstrations. The New Orleans Police Department sent out a tweet Saturday expressing their appreciation.

Also Sunday, protesters on Claiborne and Esplanade shouted with signs encouraging drivers to honk in solidarity.

Saturday in New Orleans, protesters marched along streets carrying signs while asking for justice and equality

"It's too overwhelming for words. We're tired. I'm so tired about worrying about my family," one protester said Saturday.

"It doesn't matter what race, what creed. People need to see black, white, Spanish together as one body because hate fuels hate. It's going to take love to drive that out," Pellerano said.

