Saints fans gear up for first home game

Fans spent Friday shopping for Saints merch before Sunday's home game.

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend is the Saints first home game of the season and fans made sure to be dressed the part.

Last minute shoppers headed to the Black and Gold Sport's Shop to get their outfits sorted. Sunday the Saints will play the Tennessee Titans at the Caesars Superdome for the first home game of the season and fans are excited and gearing up and the Who Dat Nation will be cheering on the team in the newly-renovated dome.

Blair Condoll said he's, "Very excited, I typically I don't go to the games I am a season ticket holder but I am going this year."

He and other Saints fans spent Friday making sure they have the right outfit to support the boys in black and gold, Condoll saying his wife, "Told me to get something stylish, with a collar preferably, but of course I saw some other things so I am going to buy a combination of both."

The Black and Gold Sports Shop in Metairie was filled with shoppers, Some on the look out for the new Derek Carr jersey. Tiffani Jackson said, "I waited till the last minute and I had to get my Carr jersey for the game on Sunday, It's our home opener. "We're so excited and we can't wait to be there."



Black and gold isn't all that's going into the shopping bags this weekend, with teams all across the area kicking off this fall. Pam Randazza, owner of the Black and Gold Sports Shop said, "This is always our busiest time the first opening home game for the Saints, then you put Tulane on top of it and you put LSU at a home game, its huge."



But nowhere will be as packed or loud on Sunday as the dome, Randazza said, "You got a lot of people going to this game, always the hype on the first home game, the first of the season."