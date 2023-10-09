Saints fans in high spirits after season-opening win

New Orleans fans are celebrating a Saints' victory after winning their opener against the Tennessee Titans.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans are celebrating a win Sunday night after New Orleans won their opener against the Titans. Eyewitness News spoke to fans after the game and spirits are high for the 2023 season.

Wrong Iron was a sea of black and gold Sunday, with fans packing the bar to watch the Saints bring home a win. Saints supporter Carlton Speight said, "We're from New Orleans and we love representing the hometown."

He went on to say, "Nothing means more on a Sunday than coming out and rocking with the home team. Literally nothing else comes first."



Following the Saints' first game of the regular season, and their first home game, another supporter Keith Starks said, "I think it sets the tone for what we're looking for the rest of the season."

Starks said, the slightly cooler temperatures was another reason to be outside.

"You can sit out, you can have comradery with friends, you can really take in the ambience of the game, of the win of touchdowns," he added.

Meanwhile, fans walking out of the Superdome were on Cloud Nine like married couple Don and Lorraine Fleming, who were ecstatic over the win.

"We are feeling real good, we played a very good game and we're just excited about it all," they said.



Others taking the win as a positive outlook for the rest of the season, Ferdinand Mathieu said, "Man this is the beginning of the dynasty that we have been looking for. We replaced Drew Breeze, well we can never replace Drew Brees, but we got a Quarterback that understands our offense and I think this dude is going to lead us to the Super Bowl."

The Flemings were just excited to be at Sunday's home game, saying, "You will never know the feeling until you come to the Dome. That's right baby, we don't miss a home game."