2 killed in New Orleans Saturday night shootings, police say

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in New Orleans, according to NOPD statements.

The first Saturday night shooting reported by police happened in the Desire area.

A male victim was shot several times, and declared dead at the scene, near Louisa and Pleasure streets.

New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division sent out a statement shortly after midnight with few details. Police did not identify the victim nor did they disclose his age.

An hour later, an NOPD spokesperson sent out a release about a second killing that happened in Gentilly.

An 11:37 p.m. Saturday call to New Orleans 911 told police that a shooting happened on Franklin Avenue, just north of where the I-10 and the 610 meet.

NOPD officers sent to the scene found a man in a car who was shot several times. Police said he died at the scene of the shooting.

NOPD officials labeled the killings a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims' names and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

Both shootings are being handled by NOPD Homicide Detective Brittany Kimbrough who can be reached at 504.658.5300.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation underway into homicide in 3400 block of Louisa St. Initial reports show adult male victim having sustained multiple gunshot wounds was declared deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/UgEOJQpIUs — NOPD (@NOPDNews) May 16, 2021