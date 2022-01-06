New Orleans second line parade scheduled for Betty White's birthday

Money raised will be donated in White's honor to a New Orleans animal rescue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will host a second line parade for the late Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. It's set for January 17, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the French Quarter.

The route will begin at Bourbon Street and St. Ann Street and will end with a dedication in front of the Cathedral. The parade will be led by the Bourbon Street Brass Band.

The event is being held by Santa T. Claus and and Carl Mack Presents, and will also serve as a fundraiser for animal rescues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up called Birthday Bucks for Betty to help defray the costs to host the parade including police escorts, permits, route cleanup detail, and proper signage. After the cost of the parade is funded, the rest of the money will go to the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans. Participants are invited to bring their pets, as well as a dog toy to donate, because of White's reputation on being an animal lover.

In the days immediately following her death, we learned about her previously unknown generosity shown to the Audubon Aquarium shortly after Hurricane Katrina. According to a spokesperson, White paid for a private plane to relocate the aquarium's otters and penguins to the Monterey Bay Aquarium after Hurricane Katrina.