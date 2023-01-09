Thousands expected for Southern Decadence

The annual festival has kicked off with several events planed through the weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — It's one of the city's biggest festivals, Southern Decadence is here this long weekend. Tens of thousands of people are expected to hit the city for the annual event.

Southern Decadence 2023 kicked off in a colorful way at the Historic New Orleans Collection.

Southern Decadence was started by a group of friends throwing an end-of-summer party, more than 50 years later the festivities are still happening in the French Quarter. Timothy Kimbell with Historic New Orleans Collection told Eyewitness News, "We're hoping to see as many people this year as possible. Now we are welcoming in excess of a quarter of a million visitors each year and it bring a lot of revenue to the city

Tourists and locals hitting Bourbon Street, where all debauchery takes place, some flying in for the Labor Day weekend, visitor Nathan Narr said, "The culture, a lot of LQBTQ down here, fit in a little better. Its a lot of fun. Its kinda like gay Mardi Gras."

From Pennsylvania to Tennessee, visitors say it's the city's accepting culture that makes them feel welcome. Another visitor, David Allen said it's the, "Comradery, being who you are, loving who you are, knowing who you are," that attracts him to the city.

Chuck Robinson from Napoleon's Itch says Southern Decadence is part of what makes New Orleans, New Orleans. He usually hosts the events annual extravaganza, but says that's not happing this year, but will be back in 2024.