Man arrested after stabbing two in French Quarter

Police believe Jamal Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said.

34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.

Nola.com reported that the man used a broken beer bottle to stab a 44-year-old woman after she refused to buy Peters a drink.

An hour later, police say Peters stabbed a 52-year-old man in the back multiple times on Toulouse and Bourbon Streets.

While both victims were taken to the hospital after the attacks, police did not release any information about their condition.

Peters was also charged with breaking into a house in the 7th Ward on Sunday afternoon, he apparently threatened to kill two women and an 81-year-old man, who were inside.

All the people in the 7th Ward house were able to retreat.