New Orleans SWAT responds after 1 self-barricades in Algiers: NOPD

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department have urged the public to avoid the area until police can resolve the issue, police said.
NEW ORLEANS — Officers responded to reports of a person barricading themselves in a New Orleans home early Saturday morning, a statement from police said.

New Orleans SWAT became involved at the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard scene, near Wall Boulevard in Algiers.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department have urged the public to avoid the area until police can resolve the issue, a statement from NOPD's Public Affairs Division said.

"No additional details are currently available," the Saturday morning statement said.

