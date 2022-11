The traffic fatality happened in the lower part of the Central Business District.

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are working a traffic fatality that happened in the Central Business District Monday morning.

It happened at about 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of S. Peters and Poydras Streets.

“A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a tow truck and declared deceased at the scene,” says an NOPD report.

Few details are available at this time.