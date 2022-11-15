Overturned semi-truck closes I-10 EB near Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS — A semi-truck overturned on I-10 and is blocking all lanes.
It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and is blocking all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews are on the scene but it may take a while to get the truck raised and towed away.
I-10 East is closed and traffic is being diverted off to Chef Menteur Highway.
DOTD officials say congestion from this incident has reached the Highrise Bridge. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.