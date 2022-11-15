x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Overturned semi-truck closes I-10 EB near Chef Menteur

Traffic is being diverted to Chef Menteur.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — A semi-truck overturned on I-10 and is blocking all lanes.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and is blocking all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews are on the scene but it may take a while to get the truck raised and towed away. 

I-10 East is closed and traffic is being diverted off to Chef Menteur Highway.

DOTD officials say congestion from this incident has reached the Highrise Bridge. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

RELATED: From eyesore to historic property: How a neglected N.O. East hotel beat the odds

RELATED: Six Flags redevelopment 'on life support' as negotiations hit major snags

Before You Leave, Check This Out