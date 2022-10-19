City to trash collector: 'step up or step aside'

The city’s sanitation director says he wants Metro Service Group to begin picking up trash per their contract or move on.

NEW ORLEANS — At a press conference Wednesday, New Orleans Director of the Department of Sanitation, Matt Torri held the sanitation company Metro Service Group accountable for not fulfilling its sanitation contract with the city.

Since filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 6, Torri says Metro has taken no steps to keep up with their weekly trash collection and it is costing the city money.

“Over the past year, the city, the department of sanitation, precariously held Metro’s service area together, providing Metro full payment of their monthly invoice of $900,000 despite the fact, that Metro is only providing 20 percent of the services for their contract,” Torri said.

He also says the city has paid over $3.5 million over the past year for Metro to utilize the city’s emergency transfer facility on Chef Menteur Highway which he says the city is not obligated to do.

Torri also says the city paid over $2 million for IV Waste to provide emergency services to pick up once-a-week service that Metro was unable to do over the past year.

“Enough is enough, the city of New Orleans wants Metro to either immediately step forward and begin to provide the services that they are being paid for in their contract, or to step aside and allow the city to move forward with the contracts that we have been diligently working towards for November seventh,” Torri says.

Metro filed for bankruptcy protection, claiming their contract doesn’t accurately reflect the number of homes they service, and that the city hasn't paid them for the extra tonnage picked up during the pandemic.

Metro services most of the city north of I-10, from the Jefferson Parish line through New Orleans East.

The city rebid Metro’s contract when the company was unable to consistently collect trash on time.

Metro’s bankruptcy filing automatically forbids the city from terminating the company's contract, at least for now.

Last Thursday, the city council budget committee pressed pause on funding the new trash contacts.