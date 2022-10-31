New Orleans turns spooky for Halloween

Thousands hit the city to celebrate one of New Orleans' biggest holidays.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its scary stories and history and is known as one of the spookiest cities in America.

Trick-or-treaters came out for a fright.

“Last year more kids came out during the day, not at night, I was a little disappointed because they couldn’t get the full effect of Halloween.," one resident said.

Home owners acting like candy guards, waiting to hand out their sugary treats.

“Looking pretty good, the kids are having fun, out and about getting the candy, I enjoy Halloween! It is all for the kids,” Martin Dunne said.

Long-time residents in a River Ridge neighborhood said there are fewer trick-or-treaters.

“Maybe because it’s a school week, a school day, some of the little ones go to bed so early. On a weekend they keep them up,” Kim Mercadal said.

Meanwhile, on Frenchmen St, the adults sought out their favorite haunts. A haunted roller coaster in a hearse taking technology to another worldly dimension.

"We put your phone on the cart and it goes through 45 spooky art and as the phone goes it will make a video and you’ll get to be in the video as monsters in the haunted house,” Jane Tardo said.

“It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s the world's first and only immersive experience for cell phones.”

A year from when the last mask mandate was lifted, New Orleanians and visitors let their inner monster out.

“October especially is the tourist time, it's wedding time, it's convention time, Halloween is an amazing sort of draw because of all of New Orleans's interesting dynamics,” one resident said.