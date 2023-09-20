x
New Orleans water still safe to drink and use as SWBNO prepares for potential impacts of saltwater intrusion

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says it's taking a proactive approach to keeping local water safe to drink and use with the threat off saltwater looming.

NEW ORLEANS — With the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continuing to increase the height of the underwater sill built in July 2023 to mitigate the impact of saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans says it's taking a proactive approach to keeping local water safe to drink and use.

“The health and safety of our customers informs every decision we make at SWBNO,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. “We will use all resources at our disposal to both protect residents and communicate our plans to respond during this unprecedented situation.” 

The SWBNO's water is currently safe to drink and use for all purposes.

Should the saltwater intrusion impact New Orleans, the SWBNO will notify customers well in advance of any changes that should be made to their water usage.

