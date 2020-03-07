New Orleans will celebrate Independence Day with a dependence on social distancing

What happens over the July Fourth weekend could directly affect if kids head back to school in-person in August.

NEW ORLEANS — A comeback in coronavirus case numbers coupled with the results of a COVID-19 study from Ochsner has put elected officials on edge heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

“Over the last two weeks, our average of new cases per day has doubled. Our rate of positive tests is going up, so this is not just a function of our highly robust expanded testing program,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department.

In the fight against the deadly virus, face coverings have been made mandatory in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

Thursday, the City of Kenner enacted a mask requirement as well. Grand Isle, part of Jefferson Parish but with its own municipality, has chosen not to. The city posted on Facebook, “We are not mandated to follow the order requiring that everyone wear a mask.”

But what happens over the July Fourth weekend could directly affect if kids head back to school in-person in August. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said that if COVID-19 data continues on its current trajectory, restrictions will be put back in place.

“Viruses don’t know parish boundaries. So, if you think just because our rate went down so quickly that when you go to a bar on bourbon street you’re just hanging out with New Orleanians, that’s not the case,” said New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams.

Thursday, Ochsner Health released findings from a coronavirus study, which examined the prevalence of COVID-19 in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

It discovered that in our area, COVID-19 is between ten and forty times more deadly than the flu. It also showed that the region is nowhere near “herd immunity.”

Although four times as many people as originally thought may have had Coronavirus, less than eight percent have evidence of the virus in their system.

“In order for us to get to herd immunity, which means that we could go back to normal life in the absence of a vaccine, we’d have to get closer to 70 percent,” said Dr. Avegno.

This weekend, the city says there will be no tolerance for non-compliance. 311 is staffed and ready to “act swiftly” to break up large gatherings. Mayor Cantrell says the weekend shouldn’t be a time to lose more ground against the virus.

“There have been over 170 reported large gatherings since we entered into Phase II. Over 3100 now since we had our first case. We’re on the ground, we’re enforcing, we’re doubling down our efforts,” she said.

