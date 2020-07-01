NEW ORLEANS — The old saying "if ain’t broke don't fix it" doesn't mean you can't try to improve on something that's not broken. That's likely going to be the case for the incoming parish presidents of Jefferson and St. Tammany.

After years on the Jefferson Parish council, Cynthia Lee-Sheng has ascended to the parish presidency. Eyewitness News political analyst Clancy Dubos predicts the Lee-Sheng administration will usher in a new atmosphere for Jefferson.

“You will not have the tension between the parish president and the council that you had under Mike Yenni. There's a much more trusting relationship between the returning council members and even the new council members between them and Cynthia Lee-sheng," said Dubos.

Dubos says that kind of relationship should benefit the parish.

"That trust is really important because it helps them to agree on a road ahead, a road forward, and they can come up with plans and visions for the parish without having to fight about everything," said Dubos.

They likely won't be fighting about the budget. Lee-Sheng comes into office with a budget surplus. Some possible areas for improvement may include infrastructure, flood protection and growing the population which recently has dipped by 2,700.

In St. Tammany, Mike Cooper will assume the president's office in a parish that by most accounts is thriving.

"That's a blank canvas we don't know what the vision is for St. Tammany," said Dubos.

Dubos believes Cooper will be even more fiscally conservative than Pat Brister, who asked for a new sales tax three times as president.

"Things in St. Tammany are generally very good, and I think it's up to him build upon on the progress that's been made by Pat Brister and her predecessors in office," said Dubos.

Lee-Sheng will be sworn into office on Wednesday. Cooper's inauguration will be next Monday. They may be on opposite shores of the lake, but Cooper and Lee-Sheng share the same challenge of making something already good even better.

