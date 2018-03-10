Election officials are warning voters of a new phone scam that pretends to offer residents the ability to register to vote over the phone.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said his office has not received reports of the scam in Louisiana, but election officials in other states have confirmed the scam calls are happening.

Ardoin’s office said scammers are offering to register residents over the phone, collecting private information and, in some cases, sending a voter an absentee ballot.

In Louisiana, residents can not register to vote or request an absentee ballot by phone. Registration and requesting an absentee ballot can be done online, in person or by mail.

The deadline to register by mail for the Nov. 6 open primary / congressional election is Oct. 9. The deadline to register online is Oct. 16.

Residents can register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at parish Registrars of Voters’ Offices; when they apply for/renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles; when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices; or by mail. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application at http://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/PublishedDocuments/ApplicationToRegisterToVote.pdf, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

For more information about registering to vote, or to report a potential voter registration scam, contact the Elections Division by phone at 225.922.0900 or email elections@sos.la.gov.

