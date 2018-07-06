A new phone scam claims you need to pay up or get arrested.

“You may be taken under custody as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment,” the robo-call will tell you, but don’t believe them.

Eyewitness News employees received the call from several numbers, so we gave each one a return call to see who we’d get and enlisted comedian Matt Owens to see just how far these scammers would go.

While Owens was having fun, Prof. Robert Allen with Tulane’s school of Emergency Securities Studies points out that it’s easy to lose your money to these people.

“If I don't recognize the number I pretty much let it go to voicemail if I don't get a legit voicemail message, I don't call it back,” he said.

As Allen points out, overdue legal issues or bill come with multiple letters in the mail, not over the phone.

“If they ask you to pay for anything … don’t do it,” he said.

For now, Allen says the best method to avoid a scam is to hang up.

