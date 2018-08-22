There is a welcome site in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans.

In the area that was ground zero for the "Fix My Streets" movement, crews are now rebuilding long broken and pothole filled streets, including the 5800 block of Louis XIV.

"It's going to be wonderful to have smooth streets," said neighbor Carol Lewis. "But, if they don't drain, we're back where we started in the ’70s. I keep waders in my car."

Last April, WWL-TV visited Louis XIV after a heavy rain. Water pooled on the street and wouldn't drain for days, even after catch basins were cleaned and repaired.

Now we know why.

This week, Hard Rock Construction unearthed an old drainage pipe while digging up the street. The pipe appeared to have 100 percent blockage inside in both directions.

Neighbors said the contractor replaced a small section of the pipe but did not remove the blockage before covering it up once more with a fresh layer of dirt.

"To not do something right the first time is lunacy," neighbor Kevin Seibert said. "Let's do it right. Let's get it done. Let's do it right the first time."

A city spokesman said Hard Rock reported the blocked pipe to the New Orleans Department of Public Works, which its contract requires.

A Department of Public Works crew is supposed to assess and clean the drainage pipe within the next week.

But neighbors worry the street may already be repaved by the time DPW gets around to addressing the problem, and they fear the new road might have to be torn up just as soon as work is done.

"That's going to be too late," Lewis said. "What's the good of doing all that paving if you have to tear it up again?"

"I think it's a waste of taxpayer money," Seibert said. "I think it's unacceptable."

A city spokesman, however, said that covering the pipe should not impact DPW's ability to remedy the situation. The department claims the pipe will be assessed and cleaned via the nearest manhole.

Neighbors said they'll keep us posted.

