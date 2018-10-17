The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans wants to work with customers to settle at least $40 million in disputed, delinquent or unresolved accounts, according to executive director Ghassan Korban.

“We are pursuing measures to reach out to the community to find ways to settle these accounts because every time we talk to one customer we find a way to resolve that account and move forward,” said Korban, who took over as the head of the beleaguered utility company in late September.

This summer, before Korban officially started his post, S&WB said insufficient training on the billing system, Cogsdale, was to blame for thousands of bad water bills. On Monday, a representative from Cogsdale told City Council members the company never heard of such issues until getting a call from a reporter. On Wednesday, Cogsdale clarified their statement, saying they’ve been in constant communication with the agency for the past four years. In speaking to WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley, Korban wasn’t shy in calling the billing issues a major problem, but he believes it is one that can be fixed.

“We are nowhere near where we want to be,” said Korban. “It could have been and should have been avoided but we are in it and we are trying to solve it so we can move onto bigger and more important issues in terms of the future and what the utility looks like.”

The agency is also facing trouble with their cash reserves, which could impact how the utility pays for future public projects. Korban expects the agency will get some reimbursement money from the federal government, roughly $20 millions, he says.

“We are diligently working on expediting reimbursements due to us from FEMA and other agencies,” said Korban.

During a board meeting Wednesday, Korban said his goal is provide a better public image for the utility. Something that could help with that image is a plan to fix at least 4,000 potholes that S&WB crews were responsible for by Mardi Gras. Part of the problem has been identifying who's responsible for patching a street -- the Department of Public Works or the Sewerage and Water Board.

City Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ramsey Green told council members the Department of Public Works and the S&WB are now meeting every week to discuss ongoing projects.

There is also a new website in the works to better inform the public about road repairs, according to Green.

