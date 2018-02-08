SLIDELL - A murder victim's niece has been arrested, accused of stabbing the 65-year-old woman to death in her Slidell home.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 39-year-old Kenya Despenza has been arrested for first-degree homicide for allegedly killing her aunt, Dianne Bercy.

Earlier this week, Slidell police identified Despenza as a person of interest after officers found her aunt stabbed to death in her Breckenridge neighborhood home. Investigators say Despenza was later found in possession of Bercy's stolen car.

Despenza had been previously accused of stabbing a man in 2016. Records say she was accused of grabbing a knife from her mother and stabbing her 38-year-old stepfather. She pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and had to take mental health classes.

