Economic development is the number one issue in eastern New Orleans, catapulting political newcomer Cyndi Nguyen to the City Council seat in District E over incumbent James Gray.

To back up her campaign promises, Nguyen hired Pierre Roberts to fill the city’s only council-level economic development director.

But after less than two months on the job, Roberts was fired. His dismissal this week coincided with information about Roberts’ 2016 simple battery conviction surfacing around City Hall.

Roberts was booked with domestic abuse-strangulation after allegedly choking his wife in February 2016. In a plea deal, he was convicted of simple battery five months later and sentenced to six months on probation.

A police report states that Roberts began arguing with his wife over a portable speaker.

“Because she didn’t respond to him, he grabbed her by the throat area and pushed her to the ground by his hand,” the report states. “Then he grabbed her around the neck with his arm in a choke-hold position and she was having trouble breathing.”

The couple’s daughter called 911, but Roberts had fled by the time officers arrived. He later was later taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued.

University of New Orleans Political Science Professor Ed Chervenak said the stigma of a domestic violence-related conviction is exceptionally heavy these days, even if a defendant has dealt with the matter in court.

“We're in the me-too movement right now where any kind of battery or assault on women is going to be viewed very negatively,” Chervenak said.

Roberts was active in Nguyen’s grass-roots campaign, in which she emerged for the first time on the political landscape to pull off a rare upset over an incumbent. But working on a campaign is much different than occupying a high-profile post at City Hall, Chervenak said.

“You're being funded by taxpayer money, so there's going to be that much more scrutiny on you,” he said.

Nguyen’s office said the councilwoman was previously made aware of Roberts’ conviction and that she dismissed him earlier this week for other unspecified reasons.

In an emailed statement, Nguyen said, ““We decided that Pierre Roberts’ employment did not work out with the vision of the District E office. We wish him the best in his endeavors.”

Roberts could not be reached for comment. Nguyen's office said it hasn't decided yet if someone else will be hired for that position. His job paid $64,760 a year.

