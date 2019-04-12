NEW ORLEANS — According to data from the New Orleans City Council, more than 3,000 misdemeanor domestic violence cases went through Municipal Court since the start of 2018.



And 90 percent of the time, prosecutors dropped the charges, the council's figures show.



The council asked for the numbers after recent budget hearings, when the DA's office asked for more money. They weren't happy with what they learned.

“The NOPD has been spending substantial amounts of manpower to make sure that victims are protected,” said City Councilwoman-at-Large Helena Moreno. “But, then all their work is for naught if these cases are just being dismissed and thrown away.”

Fellow Council-at-Large member Jason Williams laid the problem at the feet of the district attorney’s office, saying that only that office can decide not to prosecute a case. “It is 100 percent in the purview and the discretion of the District Attorney’s Office,” he said.

But DA Leon Cannizzaro held a press conference a short time later saying that a change to state law means that his office can no longer force victims and witnesses to testify, which results in fewer cases going forward.

“It’s virtually impossible to prosecute these misdemeanor cases in Municipal Court absent a willing and cooperative victim,” he said.

But those who deal with domestic abuse victims say that something has to change.

“They know their partner is getting out of jail in probably 20 minutes and going straight back to her to beat the crap out of her,” said Mary Claire Landry of the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

Of the approximately 3,000 misdemeanor domestic abuse cases that went through Municipal Court since 2018, 80 ended up in criminal court.