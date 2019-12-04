NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Criminal District courthouse reopened Friday afternoon after being evacuated due to a bomb threat, court officials said.

According to officials in the Clerk's Office, the court house was closed for about an hour as law enforcement swept the area after an unknown person called in a bomb threat to the building.

According to police officials, the NOPD responded to the call of the threat at the Tulane Avenue and Broad Street courthouse around 3:15 p.m.

Magistrate Court was still being conducted in a different location in the jail, according to Ramon Vargas with the New Orleans Advocate.

Employees in the Clerk's Office were sent home for the day, officials said. Essential personnel in the judicial administrative office were on sight outside the courthouse as the NOPD conducted their sweep.

