Avegno: Daily new virus cases in New Orleans have quadrupled in one month

NEW ORLEANS — "There were more deaths from COVID (Wednesday) than there were on 9/11, and there is really no end in sight, nationwide for the current surge," New Orleans Dept. of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said less than a minute into a Thursday press conference on COVID in the city.

Noting recent records in COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths across the country, Avegno began a Thursday press conference by demonstrating how bad the pandemic has gotten across the country since Thanksgiving.

"What began earlier in the fall has now accelerated so quickly that many states have reached hospital capacity," Avegno said. "With Thanksgiving happening just a few weeks ago and the winter holidays approaching, the prospect of a surge on top of a surge is quite real."

New Orleans and Louisiana, it's local governments, it's residents, and health care workers were able to hold back the rise in COVID cases numbers before, but this time, it's different, she said.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing our trends, like the rest of the nation, going in the wrong direction," Avegno said. "It's clear that all of the key numbers that describe our current outbreak are above what we have set as safe thresholds."

In the last few weeks, daily case counts, test positivity rates, hospital bed availability, and the rate of transmission for the virus have become significantly worse, she said, pointing to data.

"Right now, we are experiencing a large number of cases, surpassing our summer spike," Avegno said. "We're currently seeing four to five times the number of cases daily as we were a month ago— that's a huge rise."

While contact tracing has helped communities and local governments limit the spread. This time it's citywide.

"There does not appear to be any particular cluster or pattern," she said. "People are getting infected across the city from many different kinds of interactions."

More people are testing positive, making community-spread more of a threat than it was before Thanksgiving.

"Through most of August through November, community spread was low," she said. " You could've safely participated in an event of small size — or even medium — and the chance that any one person there would have the virus was more or less negligible."

Not any more. Avegno said the test positivity rate was over 5%.

"That significantly increases the chances of coming into contact with someone who's infected, and thus increasing the risk for you," she said.

Avegno said people need to get tested for the virus as soon as possible, and here's why:

"Up to 50% percent of cases, we know may be asymptomatic and silently spreading," she said. "The more of those people that we can get to find out, isolate, and protect their loved ones, the quicker we can stop the current rate of transmission."





