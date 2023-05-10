N.O. DEA hosts Red Ribbon Day at Issac Joseph Elementary

The goal is to promote a drug-free lifestyle and honor a fallen special agent.

NEW ORLEANS — DEA New Orleans in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard hosted a Red Ribbon Rally at Issac Joseph Elementary in Westwego. The goal is to promote a drug-free lifestyle and honor a fallen special agent. The rally comes before a weeklong celebration in the last week of October.

Red Ribbon week has been celebrated since 1985 all across the country to honor the life of DEA Special Agent Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena. He was killed by drug traffickers while on duty in South America. The celebration is the largest and oldest drug-prevention program in the country.

Bryan Singleton, a DEA New Orleans Special Agent said "We celebrate all over the nation during the month of October, and we have all our duty officers celebrate some type of event, usually with kids and with communities. We try to inspire them to be healthy and create drug free communities because that's what we do."

Isaac G. Joseph's Principal Deidra Miller says she is committed to making she her students, teachers, and staff are all on the same page when it comes to maintaining a drug-free environment.

"So, in our world, there are so many things that are coming against them so to have a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration to make sure they not only send out the message of saying no to drugs, but also making wise choices and living a healthy life," said Miller.

Miller said the partnership with the DEA goes well beyond Red Ribbon Day. It's something she's grateful for.

Miller said, "DEA is not only sending this message, but they're also offering partnerships with our students in dance. So, we're excited that they're not only sending this message but extending going beyond the message."

Students also got the opportunity for hands on interactions with DEA hazmat teams and K9's.

Singleton said, "It's so exciting to be here with the kids. Just to expose them to some different things that they might not know just yet but plant that seed so that that seed can grow, and they can see that they can be standing here like I am."

The Red Ribbon has symbolized a commitment to reduce the demand for illicit drugs in our communities.