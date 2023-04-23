No injuries reported by after Plaza Tower fire

After putting out the fire and searching the building, the NOFD concluded that there were no injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters were met with burning garbage on Sunday night, after responding to a call about a fire at the abandoned Plaza Tower skyscraper.

NOFD said in a release Sunday night, that they arrived at the scene of the Plaza Tower fire four minutes after receiving a call at around 7 p.m. Apparently, people were still leaving the building when they arrived.

After putting out the fire and searching the building, the NOFD concluded that there were no injuries.

"The fire started on the second floor and heavy smoke spread to several levels of the building," The release from NOFD said. "Firefighters found a large trash pile burning, quickly extinguished the fire and no other people were found during the search."

Plaza Tower stands 33-stories high above the Warehouse District. It was the tallest building in the city when it was completed in 1969.