'No, ma'am. We're not canceling Halloween,' Cantrell says to 7-year-old New Orleanian

NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleanians wait for a Thursday announcement from city officials on exactly how they'll loosen COVID-19 restrictions, one 'little' New Orleans resident took matters in their own hands, emailing New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to ask her if there will be Halloween this year.

"She was seven years old, and she wanted to know if I was going to cancel Halloween," Cantrell told reporters smiling during a press conference on Wednesday. "I emailed her back, and I said 'No, ma'am. We're not canceling Halloween. You will have a Halloween.'"

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Wednesday new restrictions will allow for Halloween.

"One good thing about Halloween is that it's mostly outdoors," Cantrell said. "You have a costume on, and you wear that mask."

Later this week, New Orleans officials will outline Phase 3 restrictions, but there may be three phases to Phase 3: 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.

"We're looking good," Cantrell said in a thankful tone. "The focus is on wanting to keep the city safe, staying on track of making significant and tremendous progress, and looking at easements that will not take us back but would only continue to move us forward."

"We will not ease the need to wear face-covering, as well as practice that physical distancing, those will be embedded in our Halloween guidelines. However, Halloween will go on," Cantrell said. " It will be unique, of course, as we move through this pandemic, but there will be guidelines."

