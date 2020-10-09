'She was the only friend I had' | N.O. Senior living facility killing takes mother from daughter

After two days of her mom not answering the phone, Emily called for a welfare check on Aug. 29. According to police, Lovie Mullins, 63, was stabbed to death.

NEW ORLEANS — Emily Mullins and her mom, 63-year-old Lovie Mullins, were best friends and would talk every day, several times a day.

“She was the sweetest woman in the world,” said Emily Mullins. “That’s what I’m going to miss the most: Talking to her, calling her every day, her calling me saying ‘I love you. I love you more. I love back.’”

Lovie Mullins moved to New Orleans nearly two years ago from Minneapolis, which is where Emily Mullins still lives. Distance made those phone calls so important.

“I’m my mom’s only child, and I can’t talk to her anymore. She was the only friend I had,” said Mullins.

Mullins lived on the first floor at Renaissance Place, a senior living community, on Texas Drive in Algiers. After two days of her mom not answering the phone, Emily called for a welfare check on Aug. 29.

That’s when Emily was told her mom was on the floor of her apartment unresponsive. According to police, Lovie Mullins was stabbed to death.

“All they said was she’s been stabbed multiple times. I don’t even know how many times multiple times is,” said Mullins.

The coroner listed the cause of death as sharp force injuries. Wednesday, New Orleans police identified a person of interest. James Pearson, 65, is wanted for questioning and a DNA swab.

New Orleans police said he is not being charged with any crime at this point.

“She didn’t know anyone. She met that man in that building. She didn’t walk around. She didn’t go anywhere. The farthest she would go is to Wal-Mart,” said Mullins.

Renaissance Place is surrounded by a fence and has gated parking. The website even lists security cameras as part of the amenities.

“Somebody has to know something in that building,” said Mullins.

With their daily conversations cut short, Mullins still calls her mom’s phone, to hear her voicemail.

“She’d pick up the phone and say ‘Lovie Love, let me hear your voice,’” and I’ve been playing that lately,” said Mullins.

Emily Mullins is in the process of having her mom’s body shipped back to Minneapolis and hopes to have a funeral within the next two weeks. Her struggle is how to pay for it.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses. To visit the page or make a donation click or tap here.

