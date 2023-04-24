Video: NOFD battles four-alarm fire, two homes destroyed, two others damaged

Everyone got out of the homes safely and there were no injuries reported.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are looking into what caused a four-alarm fire that destroyed two homes and damaged two others.

Fire officials say at least a dozen people are displaced by the fire which happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Magnolia Street in the Milan neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home on fire. The NOFD says winds helped make fighting the fire difficult by spreading embers to another home.

Everyone got out of the homes safely and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.