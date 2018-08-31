NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans is above the national average when it comes to drug addiction problems, with more than 1-in-10 people in the city battling an addiction within the last year.

Addiction issues are especially common in the New Orleans restaurant industry. One local server is trying to change that.

Corbin McDavitt has worked in the New Orleans restaurant industry for 10 years, but about half way through his decade-long career everything came crashing down.

"I was fired from a service industry job because of my drinking," McDavitt said. "That's the kind of person I was, I didn't care about me and I didn't care about anyone else either."

Chelsea Brauwn worked in the New Orleans restaurant industry as well and says alcohol and drug abuse seem to come with the territory.

"Usually cocaine, heroin, in my experience cocaine was the most common to find and it's everywhere, it's low end, it's high end," Brauwn said. "It's a stressful life and people are looking to get out of it."

Today, McDavitt is sober, back to work at a critically acclaimed restaurant and trying to show others in the industry there's other ways to cope with the stresses of the job.

"I want people to have fun and let's have fun in ways that are not dangerous," McDavitt said.

McDavitt will host monthly meetings at different restaurants across the city to discuss addiction issues within the industry, ways to get help and healthy alternatives.

A lot of people rely on the service industry -- restaurant and food service jobs account for more than 11 percent of employment in Louisiana. Sales at restaurants in the state last year topped more than $8 billion.

Joyce Bracey is the executive director at CADA Prevention and Recovery Center and says drug addiction issues in New Orleans are already higher than other parts of the country and in the restaurant industry it's even more common.

"The stress is high, it's a very fast paced environment, they're often underpaid and overworked, they're working double shifts," Bracey said.

She thinks McDavitt's plan could be part of the solution.

"Giving people healthy alternatives, coping mechanisms and ways to assess their own risk for addiction is a really important part of the puzzle," Bracey said.

McDavitt is eager to get started and eager to make a difference.

The first meetup is Oct. 2 at Saba from 3-5 p.m. and is specifically for people in the service industry.

CADA and Prevention Recovery Center says they will help anyone who needs it. For more information click here: https://www.cadagno.org/

