NEW ORLEANS - A massive fire in Mid-City recently destroyed a warehouse and the businesses that were inside. A group of concerned citizens has now formed to help at least one of the owners try to get back on her feet.

Kathleen McCall continues to have a hard time bouncing back after watching her livelihood go up in flames.

"I keep coming and thinking it will get better and it doesn't," she said. "It looks worse everyday. I saw one of the first flames and I saw the sirens, so I watched the whole thing burn."

Kathleen said she was standing at the bayou - just feet away from the building on April 23 - and watched the building burn. Her business 'NOLA Til Ya Die,' was one of several businesses housed in the warehouse. She said her business is a total loss.

"There are worse things in life," he said. "It's just hard."

Kathleen said she has insurance but she has to provide receipts and other documents before she can receive any benefits. Until then, she said, her money is tied up, and that's where some friends have stepped in.

"(She) helped us to recovery work for Hurricane Sandy and flooding in Baton Rouge, so we thought it's best for us to help her in her recovery,"

And, in a way, it already is.

"It makes me cry," said McCall. "They're so nice. It's unbelievable the outpouring of kindness from people. It really touches you."

The fundraiser for McCall is on Sunday, June 3 from 3-8 pm at the Evangeline Lounge on Toulouse Street.

The cost is $40 at the door for unlimited food and drink. All of the profits go to NOLA Til Ya Die.

