NEW ORLEANS - Judy Robinson smiles whenever she sees her little grandson Marley. He just turned three Sunday. But, the most important man in little Marley's life sadly couldn't be there to share it with him.

His "Da Da," 26-year-old Jamar Robinson's life was tragically cut short on Mardi Gras night.

"They started shooting around the corner. So, we heard the shots. So I'm still thinking it's just firecrackers. But, it wasn't. My son was in the car," Robinson said.

The shooting in the Lower 9th Ward left two people dead. She says Jamar was a great kid. He played football in California and never got in trouble with the law. Not a day goes by where he doesn't cross her mind.

"My baby was shot, one time. But the powerful right that he (the shooter) used killed him," Robinson said.

According to the FBI's latest uniform crime report, Louisiana had the nation's highest murder rate for the 29th straight year in 2017 and News Orleans had the nation's 4th highest murder rates (cities 250 K+). It's a number that doesn't shock Robinson or her daughter Eugencia Green.

"I have a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old. If I don't keep them entertained, like running or going constantly, what is there for them to do," Green said.

Chief Michael Harrison discussed the murder rate during Monday afternoon's press conference.

"Of course we're up-staffing our homicide unit. We added two more detectives with a round of additions a couple of months ago. There are two more that are going to be added in the near future, to make sure the caseload is appropriate across all detectives," Chief Harrison said.

Robinson wants to believe things will improve, but that's difficult having lost her son to murder. But she will keep living for little Marley, knowing has to keep Jamar's memory alive.

