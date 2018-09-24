A total of 17 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-10 West near Read Boulevard Sunday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened around 4:50 p.m. when a vehicle collided into a wall on the interstate due to inclement weather, according to NOPD. Several vehicles tried to brake to avoid the initial accident by swerving and switching into lanes, however that resulted in several other vehicles to collide.

NOPD says 11 people were taken to four area hospitals, however none of them received injuries that are life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine if any of the drivers involved will be issued citations.

© 2018 WWL