NOPD: Special needs adult reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Megan Buss. She was reported missing on Tuesday in the Eighth District.

Buss is a special needs adult who requires supervision, according to the NOPD.

Buss was last seen at the New Orleans Public Library located in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue. Police say she walked out of the library to Tulane Avenue and then she walked toward Claiborne Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and she also has a red raincoat.